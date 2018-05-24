£1.1bn Growth Potential of UK Independent Restaurants and Takeaways

Three in five independent restaurant owners believe they will grow their business in the next five years, according to new research by Just Eat, adding up to £1.1bn to the UK economy, and creating an additional 55,000 jobs in the takeaway sector by 2023

Just Eat has launcheda dedicated Business Booster programme to drive sustained growth among the UK’s independent restaurants, giving a much-needed support boost to local businesses on UK high streets, currently under threat due to rising costs.

Despite their optimism regarding possible growth, the day-to-day running of a business is causing concern among restaurant owners, with two thirds of independent restaurant owners (65 per cent ) concerned that they will be unable to maintain current profitability levels, and 63 per cent say they would value advice on how they can grow their business.

The Business Booster initiative has been designed to support restaurants and help tackle the challenges they face as they seek to grow their business.

The project will see the company team up with entrepreneur Sarah Willingham to provide one-on-one business mentoring for restaurant owners who are facing a business challenge, and she will also advise businesses through a series of regional events and through blogs and advice shared through the platform’s communication channels.

The business advice has been specifically designed to address areas that restaurant owners are neglecting, and to support in areas where they see opportunity. For instance, in the past two years:

Sarah Willingham, said: “It’s amazing to see such energy and drive from independent restaurant owners to grow their business despite the challenging conditions that we continue to see in the casual dining sector. When you run a small business so much time is spent on the day to day management that it is hard to focus on growing the business. But there still exists many opportunities for independent food outlets; from making the most of the rise of marketplaces like Just Eat to the simple tricks that will help them to find efficiencies or be a bit more commercially-savvy. As someone who knows what it takes to build, grow and run successful restaurants, I know that a small change can go a long way. I’m really looking forward to playing a part in supporting local restaurant owners, and working closely with many, to achieve their growth ambitions.”