£1 Coin Amnesty Launches At Revolution

£1 Coin Amnesty Launches At RevolutionFrom 15th October, the old round £1 coins will cease to be legal tender. Revolution are offering customers the opportunity to exchange their coins before the 14th October with the £1 Coin Amnesty.

Across all 52 nationwide Revolution bars, instead of taking their old money into banks and post offices, customers can receive a single Handcrafted Flavour shot in exchange for an old £1 coin, with a maximum of three per person. There are over 30 Handcrafted Flavours to choose from, made using premium triple-distilled vodka, from watermelon to white chocolate, bubblegum to black cherry sour, and pear drop to peanut butter and jelly.

Myles Doran, Commercial Director of Revolution Bars Group, comments: “We understand there’s nearly £500 million worth of old coins stored in piggy banks or saving jars around the UK. With the old pound coin fast running out of circulation, we’re asking guests to exchange their old change for one of our iconic Handcrafted Flavours range. It’s time to check the sofa.”