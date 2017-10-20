£100 Million Boost For British Beer Thanks To New Export Strategy

A new strategy to drive exports of the British beer, the UK’s third biggest food and drink export, by £100m over the next five years was launched today by the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA).

The new export strategy launched at Fuller’s Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, is part of the Government’s International Action Plan for food and drink to help create opportunities for UK exporters. Export boosting measures now being put in place by the BBPA and Britain’s brewers, include.

A major new ‘export hub’ on a new BBPA website, to bring together British brewers and potential buyers overseas

A new ‘best practice guide’, to ensure a top-quality British pint can be delivered to beer lovers, everywhere in the world, with guidance and intelligence for brewers on how to navigate their way through export markets

Working with Government on key markets identified by brewers, to build a future programme of inward/outward missions and present, with Government support, the uniquely British Beer offer at trade shows throughout the world.

Liaising closely with the Government, in setting priorities for free trade agreements, breaking down trade barriers, frictionless trade with the EU, and an agenda of regulatory reform

Food Minister George Eustice said:

“British beer is one of our food sector’s greatest success stories – with nearly £600 million worth exported to countries as far afield as Japan and New Zealand.

“This is the first sector-specific strategy to launch since our ambitious export plan last year – testament to the hard work of the British Beer and Pub Association – and will put us in a strong position to boost international trade when we leave the EU.”

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“Today, we are launching an ambitious strategy for British beer exports from 2017 to 2022. Beer exports were worth £583 million in 2016, third on the list of food exports from the UK. Our brewers produce thousands of fine beers, many in styles unique to Britain.

“With the right strategy in place, there are real opportunities for growth. This builds on work already done, through the Government’s own food and drink strategy, and shows that through working together and sharing best practice, we can boost British beer exports and overcome existing barriers to trade.”

Simon Emeny, Fuller’s Chief Executive, comments:

“Exports are a key part of Fuller’s business with one in four pints we brew being sent overseas. A strong export strategy is crucial for us – especially as we expand beyond the 82 countries we already export to. We welcome this export strategy and the Government’s support for it and hope that we can ensure that fantastic British Beer can be enjoyed the world over.”