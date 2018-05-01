15 Restaurants Unveiled As Ambassadors Of Portuguese Gastronomy In The UK

Fifteen UK restaurants have been unveiled as the first official representatives of Portuguese gastronomy in the UK.

The unveiling took place at a celebratory banquet at the Portuguese Embassy, catered by Leandro Carreira (the top chef behind Londrino) and hosted by the Portuguese Ambassador and Taste Portugal; an initiative from AHRESP (the Portuguese hospitality & catering association).

The restaurants honoured:

The Portuguese Tavern, Old Market Bristol

Madeira, Leicester

A Toca, Wandsworth, London

Bar Douro, Southwark, London

Caco & Co, White City, London

Canela Café, Covent Garden, London

Canthinho de Portugal, Stockwell, London

Estrela Bar, Lambeth, London

Grelha D’Ouro, Lambeth, London

Londrino, London Bridge, London

O Moinho, Wandsworth, London

Taberna do Mercado, Shoreditch, London

The Three Lions Café, Lambeth, London

Boavista, Hyson Green, Nottingham

Na Pedra, Sheffield

José Manuel Esteves, general manager for AHRESP said: “These restaurants have championed Portuguese gastronomy here in the UK – flying the flag for Portugal’s unique delicacies and rich culinary traditions. We honour their commitment and the positive effect it has on driving trade and tourism in Portugal. We will continue to support them in any way we can.”

The fifteen restaurants are the first in the UK to join the Rede de Restaurantes Portugueses no Mundo (RRPM) programme – an international network of Portuguese restaurants that will act as ambassadors for Portuguese gastronomy in the UK, as well as Spain, France, Germany and Brazil.