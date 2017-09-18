18 Hawthorn Managers Take On Yorkshire Peaks Challenge To Raise Money For The Willow Foundation

Hawthorn Leisure Chief Gerry Carroll and Iron Lady Rosie Swale Pope MBE will lead eighteen of the company’s ambitious colleagues across the Yorkshire Three Peaks on 23rd September aiming to raise £3,000 for the Willow Foundation.

The 12 hour, 24.5 mile trek might be a tough challenge for the pubco’s ramblers, but less so for the global adventurer and best-selling author, the only person to have undertaken an epic solo, unsupported run around the world over nearly five years.

Hawthorn Leisure has already raised £5,770 for the Willow Foundation this year including a ‘Tour de Last orders’ bike ride. In a bid to take their total to over £10,000 they are not only taking on the three peaks but will also be donating 10p from every pint of ‘Special Daze’ charity brew sold at their cask ale festival running from the 18th September to the 30th October across 73 of their pubs.

CEO Gerry says we are all looking forward to it and many of us have been training hard; “There are though, some really big personal challenges for some of our team who have never walked so far in their lives and it is a huge testament to them that they are giving up their weekends, probably not to mention the soles of their feet for such a good cause.”

“I was grateful when Hawthorn supported me during one of my recent feats,” said global adventurer Rosie. “I was delighted to support them in their quest to support the Willow foundation who do the most amazing job providing young adults with terminal illnesses special days out creating memories with their families.

“I’m used to being on my own though so not sure how I’ll handle this challenge, or the promised end party!”

As the fundraisers walk Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, the company’s pubs will be appealing to locals to make the miles worth it raising as much money as possible.

Willow is the only UK charity supporting seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds by providing unique and positive Special Days. Since 1999 Willow has fulfilled more than 14,000 Special Days for young adults living with life-threatening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hawthornleisure