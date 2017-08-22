18 Minted Lamb Kebabs from Hugh Phillips Gower Butcher

500g couscous
700ml of vegetable stock – ideally Marigold
1 block feta cheese
6-8 tomatoes
1 red onion
1 yellow pepper
1 green pepper
hald a cucumber
2 large bunches flat leaf parsley
1 large bunch mint
125ml olive oil
125 ml lemon juice
2 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper
Method.
- Put the couscous in a large bowl and pour on 700ml of vegetable stock made with boiling water. Pop a lid on the bowl and leave until the couscous has soaked up all the water, then take the lid off and fluff up the couscous with a fork until all the grains are separated.
- While you’re waitin, put the kebabs under the grill or on thebarbeque and turn regularly until fully cooked (about 15-20 minutes)
- Chop the vegetables, herbs and feta and stir into the couscous.
- In a small jug or mug, combine the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper and whisk with a fork until it’s all combined, then pour into the couscous and sitr thoroughly.
- Serve the salad topped with two or three kebabs – and enjoy!