18 Minted Lamb Kebabs from Hugh Phillips Gower Butcher

August 22, 2017

500g couscous

700ml of vegetable stock – ideally Marigold

1 block feta cheese

6-8 tomatoes

1 red onion

1 yellow pepper

1 green pepper

hald a cucumber

2 large bunches flat leaf parsley

1 large bunch mint

125ml olive oil

125 ml lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper

Method.

  1. Put the couscous in a large bowl and pour on 700ml of vegetable stock made with boiling water. Pop a lid on the bowl and leave until the couscous has soaked up all the water, then take the lid off and fluff up the couscous with a fork until all the grains are separated.
  2. While you’re waitin, put the kebabs under the grill or on thebarbeque and turn regularly until fully cooked (about 15-20 minutes)
  3. Chop the vegetables, herbs and feta and stir into the couscous.
  4. In a small jug or mug, combine the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper and whisk with a fork until it’s all combined, then pour into the couscous and sitr thoroughly.
  5. Serve the salad topped with two or three kebabs – and enjoy!

 

