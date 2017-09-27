2017 Vintage Botonique – Stand WE39 at The Restaurant Show

Leading contender for the Great New Idea Award at the Restaurant, Pub & Bar Show

In June 2017, Genius Drinks launched Vintage Botonique, the first vintage non-alcoholic drink. Botonique is the first non alcoholic drink to age like wine, complement food like wine, grace a table like wine and belong on a wine list. It has many of the positive characteristics associated with wine but without grapes, alcohol or any of the less positive effects of wine.

Switching to Botonique after drinking wine is an entirely satisfactory experience, and has the additional benefit of replacing nutrients that alcohol depletes. Vintage Botonique enables restaurants and gastro pubs to look after their lunchtime customers and others who can’t or don’t want to drink alcohol, or have already consumed sufficient, without detriment to the food, sense of occasion, or profitability.

Botonique was created by a modern-day alchemist – a food and fun loving wine merchant Hilary Marsh – drawing on a happy childhood helping her family make hedgerow wines and elixirs. It combines years of professional wine tasting experience with traditional herbal wisdom and modern nutritional science.

The 2015 and 2017 vintages of Botonique can be sampled on stand WE39, opposite the IWC Discovery tasting area.

