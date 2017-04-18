21 Grassroots Music Venues Could Close Due To Business Rates Increases

Twenty-one of London’s much-loved grassroots music venues are at risk of closure due to business rates increases according to shocking new research commissioned by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A further 18 of London’s 94 grassroots music venues are expected to experience significant financial challenges. In total, these 39 venues account for up to 530 jobs and generate up to £21.5m for the capital’s economy.

On top of this, an additional 23 venues are at risk of having to cut the number of new artists they book, instead opting to put on safer, more-established artists that generate higher sales.

Overall, this reduction could eliminate at least 14,000 emerging-artist performances annually and have a knock-on effect for the music industry, reducing the opportunities for new and emerging talent in London.

This comes just as London’s grassroots venues are getting back on their feet. After ten years of decline, 2016 was the first time that the number of venues across the capital remained stable.

The research, compiled for the Mayor by Nordicity, reveals that the total business rates bill for music venues rose overnight by 26 per cent when the new charges came into effect on 1 April – from £3.2m to £4m. Approximately one-third of grassroots music venues have seen their annual business rates increase by £10,000 or more.

Venues most at risk include the Lexington and the Macbeth, both in Islington.

While the Mayor has welcomed plans to alleviate the impact of the increases announced by the Chancellor in the recent Budget, he does not believe they go anywhere near far enough.

He is calling on the Valuation Office Agency to review its valuation policy for grassroots music venues. This is because the way business rates are calculated puts grassroots music venues at high risk as they need large buildings in town and city centre locations – where property prices have particularly soared.

With hardly any grassroots venues making enough profit to absorb the rates increase, Sadiq believes they should be protected as they play a vital social, cultural and economic role for London and the UK.

The Mayor will also be encouraging the 33 London billing authorities to ensure a share of the £72.5 million of funding they will receive in 2017-18 from the Government to offer locally determined business rates reliefs is prioritised for cultural businesses, such as grassroots music venues.

In addition, he is asking the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) to hold an urgent meeting with his Night Czar, Amy Lamé, and the music industry to address the impact of business rates rises on the survival of music venues.

The Mayor also believes that business rates should be fully devolved to London so that he, like the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, can act in the interests of Londoners and their businesses.

Sadiq has today highlighted the plight of a music venue and an independent cinema that are going to struggle to make ends meet due to increased business rates.

One grassroots music venue facing a huge rise in their business rates is The 100 Club in Oxford Street, one of the most famous independent venues still standing in Britain. Their national non-domestic rates bill has increased this year by around £20,000 or more than 40 per cent.

The club opened its doors in 1948 and has hosted performances from the Rolling Stones, Kings of Leon, Sex Pistol and Primal Screen.

Owner Jeff Horton said: “The impact of this on grassroots music venues is going to be huge and will make it very hard for many to survive. It is becoming harder and harder to run a normal business around here and we keep having to think of different ways to generate revenue.

“London is one of the most visited cities on the world and people come here because of our incredible arts and cultural heritage. If that falls off a cliff edge, everyone will suffer. I am not sure the Government realise the damage they are doing with these business rates increases. Venues like us need to be looked at like an asset of the community like in Berlin.

“We can’t just leave the area because this venue is part of who we are and everyone will know it is just not the same place. People come here from all over the world. Places like this are priceless when it comes to our economy and culture. I worry about where the new up-and coming bands are going to come from – if you look at the major festivals it is often the veteran bands who headline them and that is partially because there aren’t as many grassroots music venues that nurture talent as there used to be.”

Sadiq Khan said: “London’s grassroots music venues are the foundation of the UK’s world-leading music industry, providing a vital talent pipeline for the artists and stars of tomorrow.

“Music venues are often the place where risks are taken on new artists and cultural innovation happens. They are the main platform for new and emerging artists and for the music industry to spot and recruit the next generation of talent.

“The way in which the business rates are evaluated for London’s grassroots music venues doesn’t make sense – it is completely unfair to bill a business based on the size of its building and not to take its profits into account. At the very least, I want to see Transitional Rate Relief being prioritised for small businesses like grassroots music venues, which contribute so much to London’s reputation as a powerhouse for culture and music.”

Night Czar, Amy Lamé said: “As London’s Night Czar and the chair of the London Music Board, I’m deeply committed to protecting live music venues across the capital. Over the past few years we’ve lost too many of these amazing venues so it’s vital that we act now to protect the ones we have and to encourage new places to open. We’ve just reached a point where we’ve stemmed the flow of closures and now these precious venues are facing rising business rates bill, adding another blow to their survival.

“In my first three months as Night Czar, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many venue owners, developers and local authorities to see how we can work together and I’ve been encouraged by the conversations I’ve had so far. We will do all we can to safeguard their future so they can continue to make London the amazing musical hotbed that it is. This requires urgent action and I will be looking to meet DCLG along with music venue owners to address these issues head on.”