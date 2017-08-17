All Bar One Sees Brunch Sales Soar through “Influencer” Marketing

More and more, British holidaymakers are opting to stay in the UK rather than venture further afield. Online searches for ‘staycations’ and bookings for holidays in the UK have increased by almost a quarter compared to 2016, according to data analysts.

Retiring to the seaside – isn’t that every person’s dream? Waking up to the sound of rolling waves, wandering along the promenade, and admiring the views over the ocean. The UK may seem small, but with over 7,700 miles of coastline, it boasts some of the most beautiful beaches and breath-taking sea views imaginable.

In celebration of the UK destinations many Brits flock to in the summertime McCarthy & Stone, leading retirement housebuilder, have surveyed 2700 of their customers and followers to find which of the most popular seaside towns came out as the all-time favourite.

The overall vote breakdown of top destinations is as follows:

Salcombe, Devon – 18.5 per cent Weymouth, Dorset – 16.1 per cent Whitby, North Yorkshire – 12 per cent St. Ives, Cornwall – 11.7 per cent Bamburgh, Northumberland – 10.4 per cent Cromer, Norfolk – 9.1 per cent Shanklin, Isle of Wight – 6.2 per cent Deal, Kent – 5.9 per cent Worthing, West Sussex – 5.7 per cent Hastings, East Sussex – 3.9 per cent

Find more information about the destinations and regional vote breakdown here: https://www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/life-and-living/explore/lifestyle/the-top-10-british-seaside-towns/

The picturesque harbour surrounded by pastel-hued buildings of Salcombe came out on top with almost a fifth of the vote; it’s not hard to understand why when you witness the nautical beauty of South Devon.

Weymouth in Dorset came second with 16 per cent, boasting several enviable beaches, it was recently announced as #1 beach in the UK in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2017, and has also been ranked 9th best beach in Europe.

Third place was given to Whitby in north Yorkshire (12 per cent of the vote); perhaps for its ties with Bram Stoker’s Dracula or the imposing Abbey ruins casting long shadows over the harbour below.