27 New Michelin Bib Gourmands For Great Britain And Ireland 2018 Guide

Michelin has revealed the names of the 27 restaurants to win new Michelin Bib Gourmands in its guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2018. Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants which offer both high-quality food and provide good value for money and the restaurants awarded do not necessarily have to offer the same level of service that those winning a star would be expected to.

They are considered to be less formal and less expensive than Michelin starred restaurants, but still excellent, in 2016 the price was set at £28

There were 10 new Bibs in London, including one for Acorn Award winner Adam Handling, for the Frog E1 in Spitalfields.

Across England eight new Bibs awarded, while Dublin has four restaurants to win the accolade for the first time.

The Hare & Hounds in Aberthin, Cowbridge, won Wales’s only new Bib Gourmand, and Noble in Holywood, Belfast, picked up the only new Bib in Northern Ireland.

The new Bib Gourmand-winning restaurants were: