35 Years In The Baking!

Our Master Baker is one of the finest in the country and been baking since 1982. Trained in France and top bakeries in the UK we believe our range of scones and cup cakes are the finest on the market.

Our jumbo scone is organic and is also available as gluten free, sugar free and vegan with plain, fruit, cherry and almond and cheese.

We use only the finest

ingredients in our luxury, light and tasty pastries that will make your customers return again and again. Choose from ready baked to ready to bake, all are freshly frozen to encapsulate the flavours. Orders are available for one off or ongoing requirements with quick delivery and excellent service to meet your needs.

For more information, please visit our website

www.thewholesomebaker.com or contact Paul on 01803 813777