3R Brings You The Ultimate Edge In Business And Simple Payment Management

3R state-of-the-art point-of-sale till systems and handheld devices are designed to become an essential part of your business. Assembled with detailed reporting functionalities which will help to minimize your costs whilst maximizing profits, they are excellent for both multi-sites and single-site businesses.

3R have an excellent reputation for customer service providing personal access to assist with customer’s queries for fast and efficient deployment; as well as providing a personal service to assist customers with their growth and development.

Built on over 16 years of experience, 3R EPoS’ reporting facilities safely stores information regarding your business and can be uniquely tailored to suit your requirements. 3R hold the advantages of providing customers with: speed of service, better staff productivity, cost control, stock control, visibility and reduced shrinkage. Newsround delivery, shelf edge labels, mix and match offers and operator tracking/control features also available.

Alongside comprehensive account reporting, an increase in profits can be realised immediately.

3R EPoS Till Systems coupled with our robust, easy to use handheld hardware, the results are uniquely tailored solutions that meet your needs. With complimentary installation and training provided, you can simply plug in the till and use it immediately with over 40,000 products pre-installed.

Telephone- 01992 574 650

Email- info@3rtelecom.co.uk

Web- www.3rtelecom.co.uk