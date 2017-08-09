55 Per Cent Think UK Beer Duty Too High – Brigid Simmonds Comments

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: News in Latest News August 9, 2017

Commenting on today’s survey from YouGov for CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) that 55 per cent of those surveyed think UK beer duty is too high, Brigid Simmonds, BBPA Chief Executive, said: “This YouGov survey shows there is widespread public concern over the sky-high rates of tax on British beer. “This is totally understandable – beer tax rates are three times the EU average, five times higher than in Belgium, and an astonishing 11 times higher than in Germany. “Further increases, including inflation-based rises, are unsustainable if we want to protect Britain’s brewers and pubs. Action is needed from the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget.”

