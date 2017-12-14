9 In 10 Vegans Can’t Find ‘Grab And Go’ Food Options Despite Exponential Growth Of Plant-Based Eating

While veganism has grown by 350% in the UK in the past 10 years, a recent survey by The Vegan Society has revealed that 91% of followers still “sometimes struggle to find ‘grab and go’ food options” – prompting the charity to launch its ‘Vegan on the Go’ campaign. Going into a high street supermarket or café and picking up a ready-made meal deal is a no-brainer for most of us – but what do you do as a vegan?

Food options for vegans have dramatically improved over the last few years but the research, which involved 2500 UK vegans, suggests there is still room for improvement.

Veganism is growing at an exponential rate and is an untapped market that could offer huge opportunities for restaurant owners, investors and food developers.

According to Mintel’s Global New Products Database, there has been a 185% increase in the number of vegan products launched in the UK between 2012 and 2016.

Vegan on the Go campaign aims to bring attention to the growing demand for vegan options and to highlight to businesses that veganism is a market trend which is here to stay.

Elena Orde, Communications Officer at The Vegan Society, said: “We’ve seen some fantastic strides forward in terms of new, affordable vegan products in supermarkets and restaurants but we want to make it even easier for people to go vegan and stay vegan.

“Offering vegan food options makes clear commercial sense – businesses are opening the potential market up to not only half a million vegans in Britain, but also to a million more vegetarians, the huge number of meat and dairy reducers, the lactose intolerant, the health-conscious and others who simply enjoy vegan food from time to time.

“Sometimes all it takes is removing a pesky small amount of dairy or egg to create a lovely vegan dish, which can really widen food retailers’ appeal.”

Attitudes towards veganism have changed dramatically over the last few years, indicating that veganism is now winning British hearts and minds in ever greater numbers.

The Vegan Society’s survey last month showed that half of Brits know a vegan, over a half (56%) adopt vegan buying behaviours and a quarter (26%) thought public sector food outlets should provide a vegan option by law.