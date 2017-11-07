A Constellation of Great Taste Awards for Luscombe Drinks

Obsessive attention to detail has paid off for Devon-based premium soft drinks producer, Luscombe Drinks, who have just won a staggering 15 Great Taste awards at the world’s most prestigious food and drinks awards.

Run annually by the Guild of Fine Food, Great Taste awarded Luscombe Drinks four two-star awards for products judged as ‘outstanding’ and nine one-star awards for those judged as ‘simply delicious’. This brings the Luscombe Drinks haul to a total of 73 Great Taste awards for the range of delicate bubblies, fruit crushes, fruit juices, traditional soft drinks, tonic waters and a cider.

Gabriel David, founder and chairman of Luscombe Drinks, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news – 15 more Great Taste awards! I’m particularly delighted that our new tonics have already gained recognition. This is a huge pat on the back for the hard work and dedication of the Luscombe Drinks team, especially given the competition in the soft drinks industry.

“I am extremely proud that Luscombe Drinks now has a total of 73 Great Taste awards – because it is all about the taste. Our ethos is to pay fanatical attention to the detail. We ensure that quality is never compromised when it comes to sourcing the finest ingredients, using minimal processing and crafting the very best soft drinks. And, we are continually innovating and exploring new ingredients and flavours.”

Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. Food and drink products are judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists. As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through months of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

For further information on Luscombe Drinks please visit www.luscombe.co.uk, email info@luscombe.co.uk or call 01364 643036. Follow Luscombe on Twitter: @luscombedrinks and ‘Like’ on Facebook.