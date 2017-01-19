A Record-Breaking Year For The Sussex Food And Drink Awards

The Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017 has had a record-breaking year, attracting over 13,000 public votes and tickets now sold out for the spectacular awards banquet, which takes place on Wednesday 1 February at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Hosted by awards patron, Sally Gunnell OBE and BBC Sussex’s Danny Pike, the ceremony is dubbed as ‘the Sussex Foodie event of the year’. Guests will join hundreds of leaders in the food, drink and farming industry and be treated to a wonderful ‘Sussex bubbly and ale reception’ followed by a stunning seven-course banquet specially created by Sodexo Prestige Principal Chef, Malcolm Emery and his catering team at the Amex Stadium.

Said Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, which runs the awards, “Tickets for the banquet sold out in record time this year and we are now very busy getting everything ready for the big night which is only a couple of weeks away. We thoroughly enjoy organising these awards, which of course couldn’t happen without the support of all our amazing sponsors.

“The awards ceremony offers a great networking opportunity, where our superb Grand Finalists can meet the judges and get to dress up and spend an evening with fellow foodies who are passionate about local Sussex produce which forms an integral part of the delicious banquet. We are so excited to see who will be crowned our winners for 2017 and I’m sure they are all anxious to finally find out the results after waiting since the Grand Finalists were announced back in November.”

Previous Sussex Young Chef of the Year winner, Steven Edwards went on to be crowned winner of the 6th series of BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013 and has since managed to forge a hugely successful career here in Sussex and is planning to open up his own restaurant ‘etch’ in Brighton and Hove in Spring 2017.

Steven has always been an avid supporter of the awards, mentoring other young chefs who have entered the competition and for the last two years he has joined the judging panel for the ‘Sussex Street Food of the Year’ category. Said Steven, “These awards continue to champion the very best in Sussex food and drink and gives us all an opportunity to come together once a year and really celebrate the best from across the county.”

Winners in all ten categories including Sussex butcher, food producer, drink producer, farmer, young chef, farmers market, food shop, eating experience, newcomer and street food vendor of the year will be announced on the night. For further information and to find out the results after the event visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz