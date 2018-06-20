A report released by leading travel trade association UKinbound, has uncovered a growing language skills gap

The UK Foodservice Quality Food Awards have announced an exclusive two week extension, giving entrants extra time to put their most innovative food and drink solutions into consideration for one of the industry’s most prestigious gongs.

Extended to 6th July 2018, the awards are open to manufacturers and suppliers across foodservice, with a variety of categories available, from grab and go to soups, pizza, pasta, party food, bakery items and beyond.

With the clock ticking, entrants should follow this link to view the full category breakdown and enter today: http://foodservice.qualityfoodawards.com

Helen Lyons, Publishing Director at the Foodservice Quality Food Awards, commented: “Every year the quality of entries seems to get stronger and stronger – I’m delighted to say that 2018 is no exception. As is traditional, we are giving the fast paced foodservice world extra time to hone and perfect their entries – I look forward to seeing, and sampling, some of these incredible sounding products for real at our dedicated judging days in July. With just days to go, I urge those considering furthering their brand and NPD credentials to enter a product or products into the awards. The Quality mark is an industry renowned badge of innovation excellence – don’t miss out!”

The UK Foodservice Quality Food Awards culminate in a glittering ceremony on the 27th September at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, but not before each entry is put through its paces by an independent judging panel of development chefs, consultants, nutritionists and industry experts. Key judging criteria include: taste, flavour, texture, aroma, ingredients, innovation, packaging, presentation and price point.