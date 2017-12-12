A Taste Of Local At Rhyl’s New 1891 Flagship Restaurant

Food dishes with distinctly local names feature on the menu at the brand new 1891 restaurant, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

The Council has worked with a number of local suppliers in the area to provide local produce and some of the names have a distinctly local connection, as well as a number of dishes with names connected with the sea and beach, to reflect the restaurant’s stunning location.

Examples of dishes include:

‘Rhyl Rock’ (a raspberry sponge),

‘Seaside Favourite’ (ice cream)

‘Botanical Gardens’ (wild mushrooms)

‘B+B’ (bacon cop)

‘The Cut’ (steak dish)

‘The Foryd’ (fish)

‘Wellington Road (goats cheese wellington)

‘Beach Burger’ (burger)

‘Finding Nemo’s’ (fish and chips)

‘Pavilion Pie’ (fish pie)

Leader of Denbighshire, Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, said: “I’m delighted that residents and visitors will get the chance enjoy this fantastic new addition to Rhyl.

“The restaurant has a modern look and offers a great dining experience. 1891 will be a real asset to the town, providing the best possible food and drink offer through a first class catering facility.

“1891 is something that will stimulate the night-time economy in Rhyl and we think it will help attract further investment in the town.

“We made a decision early on to keep the produce as locally sourced as we possibly could and we have decided to name some of the dishes after local locations and reflect the restaurant’s beach and seaside location”.