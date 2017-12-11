Accolade Wines Expand Jack Rabbit Portfolio With New Premium Prosecco

The UK’s number one wine company, Accolade Wines, has announced the addition of a new prosecco to the number one on-trade brand in the UK., Jack Rabbit.

The new Jack Rabbit Prosecco DOC offers a premium option from the UK’s best-selling on trade wine brand. The popularity and demand for prosecco in the UK continues to grow and it is now the drink of choice for everyday celebrations. By working with grape growers across Northern Italy, Accolade Wines has produced a high quality, premium prosecco perfect for any occasion.

To further gain consumer interest and drive on-trade sales, the new product features premium packaging including embossed foil and glitter to give a ‘sparkle’ effect on the label and neck.

The launch will be supported with mailshots to 8,000 members of the Jack Rabbit Wine Club and it will also coincide with generous promotions over the Christmas period.

Laurence Hinton, Jack Rabbit Brand Manager, commented ‘“We are excited to launch our Jack Rabbit Prosecco DOC into the UK on-trade channel and believe that we will see it excel within the Jack Rabbit portfolio.

“We are confident that this prosecco will appeal to the increasing demand for quality, branded prosecco that is currently driving growth in the on-trade”.

Jack Rabbit Prosecco DOC will be available in the on-trade from November 6th and will be stocked by various on-trade wholesalers as well as Coors, Carlsberg, Marstons, Heineken, Punch and Matthew Clark in Scotland.

Visit www.accolade-wines.com for further details.