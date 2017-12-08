ACTIPH – The First Alkaline Ionised Water in UK

ACTIPH Water is the first alkaline ionised bottled water launched into the UK market. Focussing on ‘balance’ and ‘hydration’, ACTIPH undertakes a uniquely tailored 3 stage process of purifying spring water, adding electrolytes and supercharging by ionisation.

This unique method creates a highly alkaline, antioxidant water designed for those who want to live an active lifestyle. With an alkalinity level of pH9.5+, ACTIPH has the highest alkaline level available on the market.

With bottled water sales overtaking sales of colas for the first time ever in the UK this year, water is the fastest growing beverage category and the fastest sub-segment of water is functional water growing at 27.6% (IRI, 52 w/e 21.05.17). The on-trade can capitalise on this trend by being early adopters and selling ACTIPH as the first to enter this new category.

Appealing to a broad consumer audience, this new water category enables stockists to boost their existing drinks offering across the bottled water, health, sports and energy drinks categories.

ACTIPH Water is available in 600ml and 1 litre bottle sizes and has an RRP of £1.39 and £1.99, respectively.

Visit www.actiphwater.com for further information or to enquire about stocking.