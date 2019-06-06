Admiral Taverns Appoints New Ceo Chris Jowsey

The board of Admiral Taverns (“Admiral”) has announced that Chris Jowsey will join the Group in July 2019, succeeding Kevin Georgel as Chief Executive.

Chris joins Admiral from Heineken where he currently leads the Group’s On Trade business in the UK. He has held a variety of strategic and commercial roles at Heineken since he first joined the business in 2003 having overseen the growth and expansion of Star Pubs & Bars, the leased and tenanted pub company of Heineken in the UK, with some 2,700 pubs across the country. Chris is also a non-executive Director with T&R Theakston’s.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of Admiral Taverns, Tom Ward said: “On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I am delighted to welcome Chris to Admiral.

“Chris not only brings with him over 18 years of wider industry expertise but an in-depth knowledge and passion for the leased and tenanted pub sector. His career path at Heineken is impressive and his clear ambition, experience and understanding of the sector will be invaluable in leading the company through the next stage of its growth and development.”

Commenting, Chris Jowsey said: “I’m delighted to be joining Admiral at this exciting phase in the Group’s history. The business has gone from strength to strength in recent years and the team have carved an excellent reputation in the industry.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, the Board and our investors to build on this impressive growth trajectory, championing the valuable role that pubs can play in their local communities and cementing Admiral’s reputation as a leading operator in the sector.”