Admiral Taverns Sale Completed

The sale of Admiral Taverns to Proprium Capital Partners and C&C Group has completed, it was announced this morning, the Board of Admiral Taverns, announced that it had reached an agreement with Proprium Capital Partners and C&C Group plc for the two businesses to acquire in partnership with the Admiral management, the entire issued share capital of Admiral Taverns.

The Board is pleased to confirm that this transaction has now been completed, providing the Group with a strong platform to support its ambitious growth plans. The Admiral management team led by Chief Executive Kevin Georgel remain invested and continue to lead the business, building on its proven growth strategy which has seen Admiral cement its reputation as a leading operator of community pubs across the UK.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of Admiral Taverns said: “I am delighted to welcome onboard our new investors. This transaction positions our business for long term growth, ensuring we have the right platform in place to continue the significant progress we have made over the last five years and take advantage of the opportunities within our markets.

“On the 1st November we announced the acquisition of 17 pubs from Heineken, in partnership with G1 Group. This acquisition is early testament to our commitment to our growth strategy and with the sale of our own business now complete, we look forward to reviewing further appropriate opportunities as and when they arise.”