AEL Outdoor Solutions

AEL Solutions, the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative commercial furniture and structures for the alfresco market, is pleased to announce a substantial refurbishment of the Reading showroom. It now features three of the latest motorised roof structures for extending outdoor trading areas, along with giant umbrellas, awnings, planters, banner barriers and a huge range of outdoor furniture in all materials, sizes and styles.

Seeing our products and bespoke factory-made items in the flesh gives you the opportunity to touch, see and feel the quality for yourself. Even if you have a strong idea of what you want, our showroom gives you the opportunity to not only see the products you have in mind, but to explore other options. It will either cement your ideas or present new ones for you to consider. Are you aware of all colour options, sizes, materials, branding methods, fabrics, configurations, or integrated heat and light options we offer?

We welcome visitors to come and view our solutions and discuss any outdoor requirements you may have. To ensure your visit is worthwhile, we recommend you book a viewing appointment with our sales department on sales@aelsolutions.com or call 01189 230 300.