Alex And Tanya Williams Of Polgooth Inn In St BII Licensee Of The Year 2018

The industry’s toughest competition came to a dramatic close on Tuesday the 5th of June, with Alex and Tanya Williams beating the five other finalists to the top spot and winning Licensee of the Year 2018 – sponsored by Sky.

Alex and Tanya, who run the Polgooth Inn in St Austell, fought through the previous three rounds of the competition to wow the judges at the final judging day on the 4th of June, where they displayed excellent knowledge and experience in three different areas; Business Development, People and Training and Financial Awareness.

They picked up the trophy in front of a packed audience at the BII Summer event at the HAC in the City of London on the 5th of June, attended by the brightest and best from the industry.

Tanya said: “It’s slightly surreal and it feels amazing. The BII Summer Party is such a massive event. I’m bordering on emotional.

The competition process was so tough, so you have to believe in what you are doing, that it is the right thing. The other finalists are so amazing – we have all become friends.”

David Rey, Managing Director of Sky Business said: “A huge congratulations to Alex and Tanya in winning the Licensee of the Year Award. Sky is delighted to sponsor this award and play a part in recognising the individuals that have achieved so much in the industry.”

Mike Clist, Chief Executive of the BII commented: “I’d like to offer a massive congratulations to Alex and Tanya and the team at the Polgooth Inn on behalf of myself and everyone here at the BII. This is a tough competition to win, but it was clear to the judges that the Williams’ had the dedication and passion deserving of Licensee of the Year winners. I’d also like to congratulate our other finalists for getting this far and being such fantastic candidates- it really was a tough decision as they all brought something unique to the competition!”

As winner of Licensee of the Year competition Alex and Tanya will receive a year’s free Pubs and Clubs subscription to Sky Sports, a Study Trip to Amsterdam courtesy of Heineken and honorary lifetime membership of the BII.