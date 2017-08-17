All Bar One Sees Brunch Sales Soar through “Influencer” Marketing

All Bar One, the popular bar & restaurant chain has seen a huge increase in brunch sales following a marketing campaign in conjunction with micro influencer platform Takumi and WPR, a creative agency, using “influencer” marketing.

The pub chain, which has nearly 50 locations throughout the country, saw a 28 per cent increase in customers brunching at its venues during May this year, following the introduction of a coordinated social media campaign.

The #Brunchie campaign saw All Bar One work with Takumi to target female foodies on Instagram within its key age demographic, along with social advertising and a competition encouraging people to get involved. Through the influencer approach, All Bar One generated 175,000 views and a number of likes and comments, while seeing engagement increase by 63 per cent across social media.

“While our campaign was active we not only saw stronger sales, but interaction with the brand was up across the board,” said Michael Duffy, marketing manager at All Bar One. “On social media, engagement was up 594 per cent on our Instagram posts using the hashtags #Brunch, #Brunchie and #Brunching. There was also a 63 per cent increase in engagement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for posts using the Takumi-generated images, with over 175,000 views and a significant amount of likes and comments across those posts.”

Mats Stigzelius, co-founder and CEO of Takumi, added: “It was a really interesting project. Ten female micro-influencers aged 25-39, who collectively had over 200,000 followers, took part in the campaign. They each created 10 rights-managed inspirational images of them enjoying a brunch at All Bar One with their friends, which were then shared on their Instagram channels using the hashtag #Brunchie.”