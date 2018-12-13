60,000 staff may still be required by UK hospitality businesses ahead of festive period, says analysis by Adia

A detailed analysis of Christmas and New Year staffing requirements from hospitality companies has revealed where the greatest need may be this holiday season.

The analysis by Adia of temporary posts placed through its platform shows that 47% of companies are looking for waiting staff; 19% for housekeeping staff; 18% are looking for chefs and 16% are looking for bar staff.

Given that there are almost 123,000 licensed premises in Britain*, even if only half

of those are open on Christmas Day, and it is likely to be much more than that, should each require only one temporary member of staff, it could mean the industry will be looking for up to 60,000 temporary workers to tide them over the holiday period.

Adia’s UK Country Manager Terry Payne says: “At a time of some economic uncertainty, having the staff in place that enables them to capitalise on the commercial opportunity that the holiday period represents is critical for hospitality businesses. It is essential to ensure that you have enough staff to ensure that customers receive the best possible experience, are served promptly and the business operates efficiently during this peak period”.

Part of the Adecco Group, the world’s leading provider of temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition and talent development, the Adia app enables businesses to meet the growing demand for temporary staff by leveraging the advantages of the Now Economy by accessing previously untapped quality candidates for short-term need; for events, where demand for staff will naturally fluctuate, all the way through to the more traditional requirements during periods of peak demand.

Built on leading edge technology, employers can use the Adia app to hire new staff, plan shifts, issue contracts and approve timesheets all from a single platform. Businesses can register in a matter of minutes, and can begin hiring staff as soon as their account is verified.

The Adia analysis comes at a time when the AA reports that the number of Britons planning to eat out on Christmas Day looks set to more than treble this year. Their poll of 20,000 people found that 10% plan to enjoy their Christmas dinner in a pub or restaurant, compared to 3% last year. The AA also asked 350 restaurateurs about their expectations, with 70% saying they were fully booked on Christmas Day, a 10% increase on last year.