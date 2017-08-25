Almost 7 Million Brits Planning A Holiday At Home For August Bank Holiday

VisitEngland’s August Bank Holiday Trip Tracker survey published today shows that 6.9 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this weekend, bringing an estimated £1.7 billion boost to the UK economy.

The figures show an increase on last year’s results when 5.1 million adults in Britain planned to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Tourism Minister John Glen said:

“Tourism is a key economic driver and job creator and we want every part of the UK to benefit. It is fantastic that so many people are planning a holiday at home this weekend, generating a £1.7 billion boost to the economy. We will continue to work closely with the industry to build on this success, and encourage even more people to visit and enjoy the world-class attractions Britain has to offer.”

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“Record number of Brits have been taking holidays at home and it is great to see so many of us are planning a trip this long weekend, getting out and exploring the outstanding destinations and quality attractions right here on our doorstep whether on a seaside, countryside or a city-break. The certainty of budgeting for a holiday at home, the ease and convenience, are all contributing to people choosing to take more domestic trips, boosting economic growth and spreading the benefits of tourism across Britain.”

This year’s VisitEngland Trip Tracker survey also found that 8.9 million Brits (17%) are undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip during the August Bank Holiday.

The latest official statistics show that it has been a record-breaking first four months of the year for domestic holidays in Britain. From January to April this year Brits took a record 14.4 million domestic holidays, up 3% on the same period last year.

Brits are taking about four million more short- breaks in England than they did a decade ago.

Tourism is worth £127 billion to the UK economy.