ALMR Begins Annual Search For Best In Licensed Hospitality

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 ALMR Operations Managers Awards, the annual search to identify the best and brightest leaders in pubs, restaurants and bars.

The ALMR Operations Managers Awards identifies and celebrates outstanding individuals running multi-site businesses within both the managed and the leased sectors of licensed hospitality. These Awards are unique in recognising the skills, insight and professionalism that the best operations managers bring to their businesses and to the industry.

Announcing this year’s competition, Awards founder Nick Bish said: “We are very excited to be once again kicking off the process to recognise and celebrate the best in the sector. Operations Managers are vital to the success of inventive and exciting companies, driving innovation and accomplishment across the UK.

“The Operations Managers Awards are exceptionally rigorous and unique within licensed hospitality. Every year we succeed in identifying talented and enthusiastic individuals who are driving the pub and restaurant sectors forward. We are very proud of the work they do and the Awards’ ability to reveal and celebrate such capable individuals.”

Neil McKie of Stonegate was the Area Manager of the Year in 2016 and he says: “It was a surprise but really gratifying to be recognised as a winner in these awards which were really challenging, but I got a great deal of personal development out of the process, and especially from the fantastic MasterClass.”

Nominations can be made online at www.almropsawards.org.uk, with downloadable Entry Papers to be submitted any time before 31 July.

Entry Papers are then scored with the top 20 Nominees becoming Finalists. They will each spend a day in the field with one of our Mentor Judges before the finals judging which involves searching interviews from separate panels of leading industry professionals – testing the Finalists’ performance and potential.

The Mentor Judges are drawn from among experienced and knowledgeable industry executives who volunteer their time and their enthusiasm to the Ops Awards. Amongst them is Lynda Read [herself a former winner] who says: “It is fantastic to be working with these talented and skilful people. As well as assessing their performance it’s really rewarding to coach them in their successful careers”.

This year the Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony, the same evening of the Finals Judging in London on 7 November, before the winners take the plaudits of the entire sector when they are presented at the ALMR Christmas Lunch on 19 December at Old Billingsgate, London.