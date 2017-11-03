ALMR Calls For Action Following Parliamentary Pub Debate

The ALMR has welcomed a parliamentary debate on taxation in the beer and pub sector but called on the Government to follow up its verbal support for the sector with meaningful action.

In a Westminster Hall debate secured by Mike Wood MP, Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, MPs from across the political spectrum championed the interests of eating and drinking out, with business rates and beer duty the two main issues under the microscope.

ALMR Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, commented on the debate, saying: “The debate showed that there is proper recognition in Parliament of the importance of the eating and drinking out sector to the UK’s economic and social well-being, as well as being key to our national heritage.

“Pleasingly, it was also clear that our efforts to highlight shared industry concerns are being heard, at least on the backbenches, from where there was unanimity in support of our key asks. Now we desperately need that translated into actions from the front benches.

“The Chancellor’s Spring Budget showed that he is aware of the value of our industry, too, so a good next step would be to increase and extension of business reliefs for eating and drinking out businesses in his Budget in three weeks’ time, and to announce a thorough review of the whole business rates system.”