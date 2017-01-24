LATEST NEWS
ALMR Reiterates Call For Business Rates Reform

ALMR-logoFollowing the Government’s decision to implement business rates relief for broadband network providers, the ALMR has called upon the Government to implement comprehensive reform of business rates.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The Government’s decision to grant business rates relief for broadband network providers shows willingness on its part to address concerns around the current system and implement sector-specific relief when necessary.

“Licensed hospitality venues currently face enormous business tax burdens, around a third of turnover for pubs, and the ALMR has been vocal in its assertion that this must change.
“The House of Lords is due to debate the impact of business rates on high street retailers, so this clearly remains an issue of some concern to politicians as well as businesses.

“With this is mind, we are once again calling on the Government to take action to drastically reduce the business rates burden being faced by licensed hospitality venues which is stifling investment.”

