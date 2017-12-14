ALMR Sets Out Brexit Priorities To Parliamentary Committee

An orderly withdrawal from the EU, with certainty and clarity for business is a must, ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls today told a key Parliamentary committee.

Giving evidence to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee investigating Brexit, Kate highlighted the value of the UK’s eating and drinking out sector, and stressed the need for an orderly withdrawal that gives businesses an opportunity to plan.

Following the session, Kate said: “The hospitality sector is a vital part of the UK’s economy, employing 10% of the workforce, generating 5% GDP and 1% capex. Growth in the eating and drinking out sector is at 9% and it generates 1-in-3 of all new jobs.

“Labour supply is a major concern for hospitality businesses as 1 in 8 of our workforce is an EU migrant so the priority has to be a speedy resolution on a future immigration policy.

“We need an orderly Brexit with plenty of detail for employers at the earliest opportunity, to ensure that this growth is not undermined unduly.

“The Government has an opportunity to press hard and deliver on three priorities for the sector: an orderly withdrawal from the EU; a comprehensive transition; and a bold, ambitious trade agreement deal that provides stability and access to labour and continues to encourage overseas investment that supports many of the UK’s vibrant and important eating and drinking out businesses.”