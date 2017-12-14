LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / ALMR Sets Out Brexit Priorities To Parliamentary Committee

ALMR Sets Out Brexit Priorities To Parliamentary Committee

Posted by: News in Latest News December 14, 2017

Kate Nicholls, CEO of the ALMR.

An orderly withdrawal from the EU, with certainty and clarity for business is a must, ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls today told a key Parliamentary committee.

Giving evidence to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee investigating Brexit, Kate highlighted the value of the UK’s eating and drinking out sector, and stressed the need for an orderly withdrawal that gives businesses an opportunity to plan.

Following the session, Kate said: “The hospitality sector is a vital part of the UK’s economy, employing 10% of the workforce, generating 5% GDP and 1% capex. Growth in the eating and drinking out sector is at 9% and it generates 1-in-3 of all new jobs.

“Labour supply is a major concern for hospitality businesses as 1 in 8 of our workforce is an EU migrant so the priority has to be a speedy resolution on a future immigration policy.

“We need an orderly Brexit with plenty of detail for employers at the earliest opportunity, to ensure that this growth is not undermined unduly.

“The Government has an opportunity to press hard and deliver on three priorities for the sector: an orderly withdrawal from the EU; a comprehensive transition; and a bold, ambitious trade agreement deal that provides stability and access to labour and continues to encourage overseas investment that supports many of the UK’s vibrant and important eating and drinking out businesses.”

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Foreign Secretary Shows His Support For The UK Wine And Spirit Industry At The APPG Christmas Drinks Reception

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson took time out of his busy schedule to toast the UK wine and spirit industry at a festive gathering in ...