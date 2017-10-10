ALMR Welcomes Call for Cap on Business Rates Rises

The ALMR has welcomed Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable’s call for a 12.5% cap on business rates rises for pubs.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Many eating and drinking out venues have been hit hard by huge increases in their business rates bills following the revaluation, with pubs particularly at risk.

“The main focus of much of the ALMR’s lobbying efforts has been dedicated to highlighting this issue and pushing for a complete revamp of the business rates system in the UK.

“A good first step would be for the Chancellor to announce a cap on business rates increases for pubs and the wider eating and drinking out sector including restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The Government would do well to listen to Vince Cable’s call for a cap, otherwise venues will continue to face massive increases in their bills, undermining investment and jobs.

“A cap on business rates increases can provide a sense of stability and clarity for businesses, crucial at this time of political and economic instability, before a thorough rethink of a broken and inefficient rates system that is unfit for purpose.”