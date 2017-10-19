ALMR Welcomes Government Commitment To EU Nationals

The ALMR has welcomed the Prime Minister’s open letter and reassurances on the future status of EU migrants in the UK.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: This is the first official, public and unconditional confirmation from the Prime Minister that employers will be able to share with their teams that those EU nationals currently working in the UK today will be allowed to stay.

“First and foremost, this will provide peace of mind and stability for EU workers making a valuable contribution to the UK. Many of our teams have been uncertain about their futures and this announcement will allow them to begin planning to remain in the UK with a clear and unambiguous offer that, if they are here when Brexit happens, then they can stay.

“This is also exactly the kind of commitment that eating and drinking out businesses needed and the one the ALMR has been pushing for. It will help provide a stable platform for businesses looking to invest in their team members.

“The Prime Minister’s confirmation that the process of applying will remain low cost is equally important. It is crucial for both EU migrants and employers, that we have a system in place that is easy to manage, is a notification rather than a complicated application, and is affordable.”