ALMR Welcomes London Mayor’s Rates Commitment

The ALMR has welcomed the London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s pledge to cut business rates for hospitality businesses.

“We are extremely grateful that the London Mayor has recognised the critical issue of wholesale reform of the business rates system. The capital’s late-night bars, restaurants, live music and clubbing venues are rightly recognised as some of the most vibrant and progressive in the world and are a vital part of sustainable hospitality sector.

“There have been some positive signals recently with London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé acknowledging the value of the night time economy in the capital and taking steps to protect and nurture it.

Business rates rises are a clear threat to investment, growth and job creation in the sector and the Government must act and push ahead with reform.”