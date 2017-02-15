Amazon Deal Highlights Business Rates Inequality

The ALMR has repeated its call for business rates equality for pubs following the news that Amazon is set to receive a business rates cut.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Pubs, bars and restaurants are crucial employers and drivers of growth for the UK economy, yet they still face extortionate business rates. These bills are increasing in every region of the UK and many businesses will struggle to absorb the costs. Last week The Sun reported that over 17,000 pubs are looking at an average 19% increase in their bills.

“Investment and jobs are at risk if the Government does not act quickly to tackle this problem. The current system is unfair and so complex for high street retailers that it risks scaring away investment from overseas.

“The Government has reportedly seen fit to lower Amazon’s business rates bill but numerous small businesses across the country, businesses that contribute to both the economic and social fabric of our high streets, are to get no such help. Pubs and restaurants pay over a third of turnover in taxes whereas Amazon paid just £11.9million in tax in 2015 despite £5.3billion in sales.

“The Government must act to reform business rates and provide transitional relief for valuable, hardworking pubs and bars that contribute so much and will be hugely missed should they be priced out of business.”