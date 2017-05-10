Ambleside B&B, ‘Nanny Brow’ Named Best Guest Accommodation in England, by AA

The Great British Bed and Breakfast was celebrated yesterday at the AA B&B Awards 2017. Amongst the award winners were Susan and Peter Robinson, custodians of ‘Nanny Brow’ in Ambleside, which was named AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for England.

All the winners were nominated by AA Inspectors who inspect and rate more than 2,000 B&Bs throughout the United Kingdom. The awards, presented at the annual ceremony at the London Landmark Hotel, include guest accommodation for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as the awards for Unique Bed and Breakfast, Restaurant with Rooms, Friendliest Bed and Breakfast and new for 2017 the B&B Story Award sponsored by eviivo. The winners received their award certificate together with an engraved Villeroy and Boch decanter for all their guests to see.

Since 2009, Susan and her family have worked tirelessly to create an establishment that fully reflects their desire to create a luxurious and peaceful location in the heart of the Lake District. Built in 1904, Nanny Brow is one of the finest Arts and Crafts properties in the area and has been painstakingly refurbished by Susan. The period features are offset by modern luxury with beautiful en-suite bathrooms, sumptuous beds and free wifi. Guests also benefit from award winning breakfasts served in the original dining room.

Set in five acres of grounds, Nanny Brow sits on its own crag with unrivalled views of the Brathay Valley, the hills behind Tarn Hows, Wrynose Pass and the high fells of Langdale. Nanny Brow is a lifelong passion for Sue and nothing is too much trouble for any of her guests.

Susan Robinson said of her award, ‘We are shocked but deeply honoured and thrilled to be held in such high esteem by an organisation such as the AA. I am grateful to my loyal and dedicated staff who have worked so hard over the years and without whom we wouldn’t be receiving this award.’