American Restaurant Wahlburgers To Open On Covent Garden’s James Street

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (‘Capco’) announces that US restaurant Wahlburgers has agreed terms to open its first restaurant outside the United States in Covent Garden later this year.

Wahlburgers is the latest restaurant to land in the area, joining Balthazar, Oystermen, Flat Iron and the soon to open SushiSamba and RedFarm. Further landmark restaurant openings coming to Covent Garden this year include restaurants from Petersham Nurseries, Cora Pearl, sister restaurant to the acclaimed Kitty Fisher’s, London’s first avocado bar and Buns & Buns as the area is transformed into London’s hottest foodie destination.

Helmed by Paul Wahlberg, alongside his brothers – superstar actor and producer Mark and former New Kids on the Block star Donnie – the restaurant currently features on its own eponymous reality television series which showcases the running of the restaurant group. The restaurant takes inspiration from the family cooking their father did when the siblings were children and will offer a menu filled with high quality homemade burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads and shakes at competitive prices. The restaurant is currently scheduled to open in September 2018.

Michelle McGrath, Director of Capco Covent Garden commented: “We set out to create London’s best foodie destination and therefore we are delighted to welcome family restaurant, Wahlburgers to the estate. They are a great fit into an emerging world-class dining scene which has something for everyone and ranges from casual to premium, focusing on high quality concepts for our customers. We look forward to Wahlburgers opening later this year joining a line-up that includes New York’s iconic RedFarm, family-owned Petersham Nurseries, SushiSamba and Avobar.”

Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers commented: “Covent Garden is the perfect London location for our first UK restaurant and we look forward to connecting our family to everyone who visits Wahlburgers.”