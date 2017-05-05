An EPoS System That Means You’re Always Top-Table

ECTouch is one of the leading epos software widely used in UK and abroad with over 4000 licences in use in all types of trade. Online ordering, cloud based back office, kitchen video, Resident Pro Hotel link, YESPAY and Paymentsense chip and pin link, customer and advertising display, SMS messaging, caller id with maps and address finder, multi branch back office software and many more features are all easily accessible with ECTouch.

“We have a little something for everyone here. Our customers tell us what keeps them coming back is our attentive service and good quality food.” Says the Aggie Georgio, the owner of Genzo Restaurant in the heart of North London.

“I was instantly won over! Everything was ‘we can do that for you’ – and within minutes of using a demo of their ECTouch EPoS software, I had purchased their system with full confidence. Reza and his team took their time listening to understand my business and really identified with my management priorities.”

Now a longstanding user of the unique ECTouch EPoS software, Aggie is pleased to have 3 till systems, each utilising ECTouch.

“ECTouch was installed swiftly and smoothly by EPoS Company. They were very patient and helpful with training, so now I am able to make changes to menu items myself”.

Now with ECTouch you can send E-Receipts and all reports sent to any email addresses you wish, as well as a brand new APP for online ordering integrated with ECTouch.

