Anapos Supply Sauna and Steam Room to Woodbury Park Hotel and Golf Club, Nr Exeter

Following a number of recent installations for The Club Company, owners of the Exclusive Woodbury Park Hotel, Golf and Health Club, Anapos were once again asked to manufacture supply and install The Club Companies brand standard Sauna, Steam Room, Feature Shower and Heated Loungers.

The Sauna was constructed from the special high quality Rohol sauna timber with a drop ceiling, with feature lighting, including fibre optics, behind bench heaters and an automatic essences dosing system.

The Steam room was installed with square benching to take large format tiles for easy cleaning and wood effect plank tiles on the walls, the steam room was also installed with under bench LED lighting for extra effect, ceiling down lighters and a full essence injection system.

The Anapos Feature shower that was installed offers the clients the option of a tropical rain shower experience with a rose fragrance or a cold rain shower experience with a peppermint fragrance all at the press of a button.

The project was completed with two of the Anapos Heated Corian loungers, the smooth Corian contoured surface makes it very comfortable to relax on and easy to clean for the operators.

To complete this fantastic installation it was awarded first place in the Health & Wellness Category in the UK Pool & Spa Awards 2017.

Anapos has also completed recent Projects at :-

The Midland Hotel Manchester

The Coniston Hotel Skipton

Formby Hall

The Lifehouse Day Spa

Alton Towers Resort Spa

Whittlebury Hall

Gomersal Park Hotel

Low Wood Bay Hotel

For further information call 01942 226539, email: info@anapos.co.uk or visit www.anapos.co.uk