Anything’s Possible with Saniflo

Saniflo is one of the most widely recognised brands in the UK plumbing market thanks to its range of pumps, lifting stations and macerators that enable domestic and commercial customers to install bathroom, kitchen and washing facilities almost anywhere – particularly when gravity drainage is not an option.As well as models that are installed indoors to pump out waste, there is now a huge choice of models that can be sited outdoors and installed underground.These robust liftings stations pump black and grey waste from single buildings or multiple small buildings. Recent additions to the range include grease traps and water salvage pumps.

Saniflo’s sister company, Kinedo, manufactures shower products for domestic and commercial settings.The range includes integrated cubicles that feature internal and external panels and door, shower tray, shower valve and head in one easy to install package.A range of con- temporary shower enclosures and premium shower trays complete the portfolio.

The company has an unrivalled reputation for after sales service which is enhanced by its unique nation- wide network of 100 service engineers supported by the technical support team based at Saniflo UK.

