Applications Open For Visitengland Awards For Excellence 2018

Celebrating the best of English tourism, applications are now open for the VisitEngland 2018 Awards for Excellence.

Now in its 29th year, the awards laud the very finest in English tourism, promoting best practice and raising the bar in customer service.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“These awards honour tourism businesses and individuals who continuously champion excellence in customer service, ensuring visitors have the most rewarding and memorable experiences. From cosy cottages on the coast to traditional village pubs and from local visitor information providers to expert tour guides, the awards shine a light on the outstanding tourism products available throughout England.”

The 15 core award categories range from ‘Hotel of the Year’ to ‘Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’, from ‘Dog Friendly Business Provider of the Year’ to ‘Tourism Pub of the Year’. This year, there are also three extra award categories: the New Tourism Business Award, Innovation in Tourism Award and Inbound Tourism Award.

The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence are run by VisitEngland, in partnership with destination management organisations and other recognised awards organisers across the country.

Applications for the 2018 awards are open until 5 January 2018, with finalists named in March. The winners will be announced at an afternoon tea awards ceremony on 23 April 2018 at the Bath Assembly Rooms.

Last year there were 67 finalists, who enjoyed High Tea at the Hilton Waldorf in London.

For more information about the 2018 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence and to apply: www.visitenglandawards.org (link is external)