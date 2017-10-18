Apprenticeship Accolade For Seafood Academy

An innovative partnership between the Seafood Pub Company and Nelson and Colne College is celebrating winning a prestigious apprenticeship award.

The Seafood Pub Company has been named the Large Employer of the Year in the Liverpool City Region, Cumbria and Lancashire region of the National Apprenticeship Awards for its joint initiative with the college which aims to make students truly work ready and address an industry-wide chef shortage.

This programme has been a huge success, with 28 students now in full-time employment with the Seafood Pub Company after completing their education at Nelson and Colne College and many more enrolled on the programme this year.

“We’re delighted to have received this award,” said Mark Taft, Head of Kitchen Operations at the Seafood Pub Company. “With 12 award-winning food, drink and accommodation sites across Lancashire and Yorkshire, we are passionate about inspiring the next generation of young chefs through an innovative training and development programme.

“We cannot thank Nelson and Colne College enough for their support in launching this unique apprenticeship programme which has already seen 28 apprentices progress to full-time employment as seafood soldiers with the Seafood Pub Company.

In addition to winning the Large Employer of the Year award, the seafood academy has also won two Professional Association for Catering Education awards after judges were impressed with the innovation, creativity and enrichment opportunities shown by the Seafood Pub Company and Nelson and Colne College.

Skills and Apprenticeships Minister Anne Milton said: “The National Apprenticeship Awards are a fantastic way to demonstrate the incredible benefits and contributions of both apprentices and their employers across the country.

“My personal congratulations go out to everyone who is heading to the national finals. You truly are worthy ambassadors for apprenticeships.”