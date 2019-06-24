Aprirose Launches New Pub Management Company Blackrose

– 44 UK-wide pub portfolio under new management –

24 June 2019: Aprirose, the real estate investment company, has today taken the next step in its evolution in the pub and leisure industry by launching its own pub management company. The new entity is called Blackrose.

Daren Knipe, a veteran of the pub and leisure industry, was appointed by Aprirose last year to manage and build the Blackrose team and portfolio. Daren has extensive experience working for Punch Taverns, Enterprise Inns and Scottish & Newcastle.

Gary Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Aprirose, said: “The creation of our own pub management company is an exciting new development in the growth and evolution of our pub portfolio. It demonstrates our long-term commitment to the sector and will allow us to recruit industry leading talent and drive value for our clients. We are actively looking for the right assets in the right locations to grow the portfolio further.”

Daren Knipe, Managing Director, Blackrose, said: “We have a clear structured business strategy for our pubs and the launch of Blackrose will allow us to play a key role in how we enhance and develop our assets. We have an experienced and skilful team in place which will allow us to hit the ground running and offer a seamless and best-in-class service to our customers.

“The pub portfolio is currently under-going significant asset management and modernisation and we have introduced a capital expenditure programme to ensure that we create a brand and a company that ensures consistency and quality of experience in all our premises. We aim to complete 15 capital development projects by the end of the year, with the re-launch of the first Blackrose pubs this summer.”

Aprirose operates across a number of sectors and has recently undertaken a similar more hands-on approach in the hotel sector with the establishment of their own hotel operating platform.