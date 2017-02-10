Aprons Donned As Elderly Celebrate National Pizza Day

TEESSIDE care home residents enjoyed a slice of Italy as National Pizza Day rolled into town.

A pizza party at Frankie and Benny’s, at Stockton’s Teesside Park, saw elderly residents don their aprons to create their own Italian inventions.

The Ingleby Care Home residents rolled out the dough and chose toppings before their pizzas were baked and served by restaurant staff.

The Italian-American restaurant usually hosts children’s pizza parties but welcomed the care home residents to join in their National Pizza Day celebrations.

Kirsty Walsh, activities coordinator at Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane in Ingleby Barwick, said: “When I saw National Pizza Day coming up, I had the idea of contacting our local Frankie and Benny’s, to see if they would hold a party for our residents.

“This is the first time they’ve ever done a pizza party for care home residents and it was a huge success. Everyone loved creating their own pizzas and the restaurant is really excited about doing it again with us in future.”