Aramark Chef Wins Street Food Chef Of The Year

Aramark chef Vidhyashankar Gurumurthy has been named Street Food Chef of the Year 2018 beating off stiff competition at the B&I StrEAT food Awards.

The B&I StrEAT Food Awards is a search for the UK’s most innovative and creative street food chef from the workplace and event catering sectors.

Vidhyashankar Gurumurthy, a talented Aramark chef who is Head Chef Retail at JP Morgan in London’s Canary Wharf, faced-off against 15 finalists in a live cook-off at the Islington Metal Works in London. He was required to cook technical and signature dishes in four heats. Each of the dishes was judged by a panel of key industry figures.

Commenting on his win Vidhyashankar said “There was an amazing atmosphere at the event, and it was great to be cooking alongside so many other incredibly talented chefs. It’s was also an honour to represent Aramark. I knew I would need to create something really memorable for this competition. I love working with fresh ingredients, so getting to experiment with different flavours and techniques was an interesting challenge. The plan was to take some of my favourite ingredients and use them in a way that hadn’t really been seen before. “

Lawrence Shirazian, Managing Director Aramark Food Services UK congratulated Vidhyashankar on his success “A fantastic and well-deserved win for Vidhyashankar, who is not only one of our most talented culinary stars but also a wonderfully supportive role model. He has a very genuine passion for food and innovation coupled with incredible skill, knowledge and technical ability.”