Are You A Champion At Celebrating British Food?

Raymond Blanc & Liz Earle as leading the search for the best celebration of British Food during British Food Fortnight.

The search is one for the most imaginative and innovative celebration of British food during British Food Fortnight, which takes place from 23rd September to 8th October 2018. The judges, led by Raymond Blanc, Liz Earle, our Love British Food Sponsor Co-Op Food and The Telegraph are looking for an event that brings colour to the lives of those taking part and a love of the diverse and delicious food produced in this country. It could be an event for school children teaching them the delights of the food grown on their doorstep; a special British food event organised by a retailer or restaurateur for their community; a gathering for isolated members of the community who are brought together through the joy of enjoying delicious British feast; or even a whole town embracing British food culture.

The competition is open to celebrations, large and small. Past participants include whole towns: Emsworth on the south coast created an entire fortnight of activity: Peterborough in the east a whole weekend. Weston Super Mare in the west and Middlesbrough in the north have both taken part in organising their own food festivals. Smaller endeavours are very much encouraged too. Previous entries have included schools using discarded food to create feasts for homeless guests, an international exchange group swapping British recipes and crafts, and care homes that have planted, cared for and harvested produce with their residents.

Visit http://www.lovebritishfood.co.uk/british-food-fortnight/british-food-fortnight-2017-competition for full details on how to enter and prizes.