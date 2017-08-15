Are You Focused?

35 years ago, I stood on Lambeth Bridge & threw my briefcase in the Thames saying ‘never again will I work conventionally. At the time I was MD of 3 companies, part of a large group, but I couldn’t stand the politics. That was on a Thursday, the following day I went to my 3 offices & said goodbye to all my staff & put my car keys in the postbox of the group head office & caught the train home.

The following day I went to Italy for 2 weeks & on the first day back, I saw a Midland Bank Manager, told him what I’d done & he said “despite the fact you’re young, you’ve had a lot of experience in running companies, I think you can help some of my customers”.

So for 35 years, I’ve been helping companies & it took me years to work out the 1 reason why a business makes money is the same reason why a business makes money: FOCUS. Focus just on your skill, you’ll never make money. Focus on profit & you’ll make money.

