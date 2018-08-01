Are You Responsible For Fire Safety In Your Building?

Current fire protection legislation across the UK requires the appointed person responsible for fire safety of all non-residential premises to maintain adequate fire protection at all times. It is their duty to ensure that there is a suitable, regularly reviewed fire risk assessment and that all aspects of the requirements are carried out competently.

To demonstrate that this Responsible Person/Duty Holder has met their legal obligations to the best level achievable, many public authorities and commercial organisations now insist that their fire protection services are carried out by a company that has been Third Party Certificated and that these providers are BAFE registered for the specific service they require.

BAFE is the independent register of quality fire safety service providers, certificated to ensure quality and competence to help meet your fire safety obligations.

BAFE provides end users with an easy method of finding quality, third party certificated competent companies to help them meet their fire safety responsibilities.

For more information or to use the BAFE Fire Safety Register please visit www.bafe.org.uk

BAFE – Promoting Quality in Fire Safety