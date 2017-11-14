Are You Up To Date with All the Latest Regulations and Standards?

Avoid unnecessary fines and disciplinary action by making sure that you are applying the latest regulations and standards correctly. A little bit of training goes a long way.

Correctly targeted training provides both the company as a whole and the individual with essential knowledge that make the cost and time a worthwhile investment. Well planned and delivered continuing professional development (CPD) is important because it provides benefits to the individual, their profession and the public.

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) provides a wide range of one-day courses dedicated to current building standards, regulations and their applications.

Over the last year CIBSE has begun to see an increase in the uptake of their in-house training offering. Cost per delegate is typically lower than public programmed courses as external venue costs are eliminated as the trainer is sent to you.

Training in-house means the trainer can focus on your company’s individual needs using current examples, and therefore have the most effect. Delegates can then work on existing examples of work which relates directly to their role.

For more information visit www.cibse.org/training.