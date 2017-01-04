Are Your Table & Chair Legs Damaging and Scratching Your Floor? Then Read on For a Solution …

Our wholesale department here at rubberferrules.co.uk is in a position to supply replacement ferrules (also known as end caps or stoppers) to the catering and hospitality trade. Found at the bottom of table and chair legs, ferrules can be made of plastic or rubber, in various colours, and can be round, square or rectangular. These ferrules not only serve a cosmetic purpose, but also a very practical one – to protect your valuable floors from damage!

We hold in excess of half a million ferrules in stock at any given time, and are therefore able to offer same day dispatch from our modern facilities in Harlow, Essex. We offer a no quibbles return policy, there is no minimum order quantity and free samples are available.

Deadline fast approaching? We can offer next day A.M delivery or even same day delivery – please call us on 01279 626900 and we will be happy to assist or take your order.

Alternatively visit Rubberferrules.co.uk or contact us at:-



Lifeswonderful Ltd

UNIT B2 Harlow Business Centre

Lovet Road

Harlow

CM19 5AF